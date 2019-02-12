News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Even Pashinyan’s speech didn’t change Tsarukyan’s opinion on Armenia’s government program
Even Pashinyan’s speech didn’t change Tsarukyan’s opinion on Armenia’s government program
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s speech at the National Assembly didn’t change leader of Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Gagik Tsarukyan’s opinion. Tsarukyan still believes that the government’s program is not risky because there are no figures.

“Armenia needs investments in order to see economic growth. Armenia needs 12 billion Armenian drams for each percent of economic growth, meaning the country will need 148 billion Armenian drams to see 12% economic growth. This is more than the funds in the budget. Today, the budget consists of taxes and duties that the government uses to pay pensions and salaries and make payments for the army and social benefits,” Tsarukyan said.

Tsarukyan says what concerns him the most is the fact that the term for the government program is 2019-2023, but the program doesn’t clearly state how much money will be invested and in which sectors will it be invested in 2019.

 “There is no riskiness, no figures and no growth of percentages. The people are unconditionally loyal to Mr. Pashinyan and we are certain that he wants to do good things for the nation, but we need to help him and present the problem. The government keeps saying the economy will grow and military production will grow, but how much money are we going to invest for military production? I invite all economists to discuss this with me,” he said.

Tsarukyan stated that he hadn’t seen anything mentioned about the amount of investments in a particular sector in 2019 and what Armenia will get out of those investments. He also noted that if the government created conditions for investors, they would keep coming to Armenia and Mr. Pashinyan would determine which investor would have the opportunity to make investments in the country.

Gagik Tsarukyan said that the PAP would ask many questions to receive the answers to their questions of concern and decide to vote for or against the government’s program.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
MP: More facts in Pashinyan's speech rather than in his program
If you believe the program has to be short, and people trust you...
 Armenia attorneys’ and accountants’ income will not be taxed
As per the PM, this is because the State Revenue Committee currently does not have a corresponding program assurance to be able to implement this tax administration…
 PM: Armenia government considering mechanism for property confiscation without indictment
“We have grounds that this is considered a normal practice in the European Court of Human Rights’ positions in the fight against corruption,” Pashinyan said…
 Armenia government to promote briquette production
With the help of a loan policy…
 Premier: Economic revolution should fund Armenia banking system
And the government will help so that interest rates on bank loans be as low as possible…
 Armenia PM: Tax payments have increased
Pashinyan stressed that the government was at the phase of amending the tax law…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos