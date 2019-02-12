News
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Government will try to avoid major downsizing
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – We will do everything possible to avoid considerable downsizing as a result of optimization within the government structure.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday said the aforementioned at the National Assembly, as he presented the five-year program of the Government of Armenia.

In his words, each and every public servant and ministry employee in the country will get the opportunity to prove that he can do his job and is endowed with sufficient qualifications for performing a specific work.

“Hence, [several] ministries will be directly merged at the first phase,” Pashinyan said. “Of course, some positions will be downsized; but overall, there will be no major downsizing.”
