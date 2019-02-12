News
Thursday
February 14
PM: Ministry of High Technologies to be established in Armenia
PM: Ministry of High Technologies to be established in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

The high-tech industry is viewed by the authorities as an important prerequisite for structural changes in the economy, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday in Armenian parliament.

According to him, a ministry of high technologies will be established in Armenia.

“By creating a new department, the Government shows that it is interested in the development of this field in Armenia,” Pashinyan noted.

Armenian Government intends to take steps to stimulate the industry, as well as through changes in the Tax Code, the PM said expressing hope that these changes will contribute to increasing the attractiveness of IT sector.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
