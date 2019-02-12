Armenian American Museum Telethon to be held on February 17

The Armenian American Museum is set to hold its inaugural Telethon on Sunday, February 17, Massis Post reported.
The main goal of the telethon is to raise awareness and funds for the historic project, the source noted.
“We are excited to introduce and present the Armenian American Museum project to a worldwide audience during the Telethon on February 17. We invite the community to watch the Telethon and make a donation to support the cause,” said Museum Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian.
The funds will be directed to the development of the Armenian-American Museum of Glendale.