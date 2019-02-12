Armenia PM: Today’s public office in country is more than ever diverse

YEREVAN. - While presenting the five-year program of the government at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan raised also the matter as to whether the demeanor of public officials in Armenia has changed over the course of the past ten months.
He noted that today’s public office in the country is more than ever diverse because political activists as well as bureaucrats, police officers, prosecutors, and investigators are now public officials in Armenia.
“We have a situation where 10 percent are the new [officials], 90 percent—the old ones; that’s so because the new authorities have pledged that they will not do a ‘slaughter’ of manpower” Pashinyan stated. “We [the incumbent authorities] don’t want to be a group’s, or a group government.
“We have been able to have an affect on the demeanor of public officials; but the effects are mutual.”