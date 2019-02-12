News
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Everyone should have a clear stance toward paying taxes
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Everyone should have a clear stance toward paying taxes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – Everyone should have a clear stance toward paying taxes.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday noted the abovementioned at the National Assembly, as he presented the five-year program of the Government of Armenia.

“Nobody [in Armenia] wants to pay taxes,” the PM stated. “Yet everyone demands, wants an increase in salaries, an increase in the level of defense, improvement of roads.”

As per Pashinyan, the problem is that everyone in Armenia welcomes the calls for an economic revolution and the fight against corruption and monopolies in the country, but solely as observers.  

“But isn’t it so that salaries are also formed as a result of the collection of those taxes?” Nikol Pashinyan asked rhetorically.
