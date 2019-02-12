News
Pashinyan: There is unclaimed AMD 300bn in Armenia
Pashinyan: There is unclaimed AMD 300bn in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – At present, there is in Armenia 300 billion drams (approx. $US614,670,000) which belong to none of the parties, since the cases are in court.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday noted the aforesaid at the National Assembly, as he presented the five-year program of the Government of Armenia.

He explained that matter is about disputes, and that people are disputing over whom these 300 billion drams belong to.

“And as long as the dispute hasn’t been resolved, that amount can’t be invested in the economy and resolve some issues,” Pashinyan added. “That’s why we attach great importance to possible alternative options for arbitration and settling disputes.”
