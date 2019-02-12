News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenia Premier: Energy sources’ prices need to be maximum identical within EAEU
Armenia Premier: Energy sources’ prices need to be maximum identical within EAEU
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The prices of energy sources are extremely important when determining the cost price of any product within the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday said the aforementioned at the National Assembly, as he presented the five-year program of the Government of Armenia.

In his words, the EAEU—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—is a single economic space, and therefore the prices of energy sources within that space should be very close to each other.

“Otherwise, the logic of a single economic space will not work,” Pashinyan added.

Pashinyan expressed a conviction that if there are disparities in the prices of energy sources within that space, it will mean that the EAEU does not truly exist. 

The Armenian PM, however, expressed the hope that they will be able to achieve a complete understanding with the other EAEU member countries, regarding this matter.

“There are countries in the EAEU which have energy sources, and there are countries in which there are none,” Nikol Pashinyan concluded. “We need to achieve a balanced solution.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU agrees on amendments to Gas Directive, which will regulate, among others, Nord Stream 2
he European Commission says the new rules will increase competition between gas suppliers and increase energy security throughout the EU...
 Georgia hopes for good terms for gas transit to Armenia
Georgia’s position in talks is to improve the terms of the contract…
 Gas price will not rise this year, Armenia PM assures
“Gazprom Armenia company is purchasing gas from Russia...
 Germany, US seek to set aside spat over natural gas supplies
The fact that we are friends means in my eyes that we should try as good as we can to overcome tensions...
 Venezuela hopes to create non-dollar trading bloc
We all can build one economy and that economy does not necessarily have to be within the dollar economy...
 Expert: Armenia has great potential in solar power production, consumption
Over the past few years, the interest of investors in this domain has grown several times…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos