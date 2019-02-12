Armenia Premier: Energy sources’ prices need to be maximum identical within EAEU

YEREVAN. – The prices of energy sources are extremely important when determining the cost price of any product within the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday said the aforementioned at the National Assembly, as he presented the five-year program of the Government of Armenia.

In his words, the EAEU—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—is a single economic space, and therefore the prices of energy sources within that space should be very close to each other.

“Otherwise, the logic of a single economic space will not work,” Pashinyan added.

Pashinyan expressed a conviction that if there are disparities in the prices of energy sources within that space, it will mean that the EAEU does not truly exist.

The Armenian PM, however, expressed the hope that they will be able to achieve a complete understanding with the other EAEU member countries, regarding this matter.

“There are countries in the EAEU which have energy sources, and there are countries in which there are none,” Nikol Pashinyan concluded. “We need to achieve a balanced solution.”