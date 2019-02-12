Russian MFA department head: There is no reason not to trust Armenia, Belarus

The Russian Foreign Ministry understands that Armenia and Belarus have an interest in participating in the Eastern Partnership program, Director of the Department of European Cooperation of Russian MFA, Andrei Kelin, said in an interview to Komsomolskaya Pravda.
According to him, Russia considers Eastern Partnership to be a very ambiguous initiative.
“We understand the interest of our Armenian and Belarusian partners in this project, as they consider it to be an opportunity to promote cooperation with the EU, as well as to ensure the sustainable development of their economies,” he said adding that both Armenia and Belarus are Russia’s reliable allies, and “there is no reason not to trust them.”