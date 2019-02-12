Russian MFA department head: There is no reason not to trust Armenia, Belarus

No final agreement reached on boosting US troops in Poland

Can cold weather impact phones and other gadgets?

EU parliament approves EU-Singapore trade deal

Armenia to continue purchasing SU-30 fighter aircraft

European Commission adds Saudi Arabia to a blacklist

Pashinyan receives Defense Minister of Cyprus

Armenian NA Deputy meets with EU Special Representatives for Eastern Partnership

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 13.02.2019

Armenian army suffered over 422 million damage due to corruption

Pakistan says Saudi prince to visit, sign investment deals

EU agrees on amendments to Gas Directive, which will regulate, among others, Nord Stream 2

Georgia hopes for good terms for gas transit to Armenia

Aliyev: Baku has “advantage both at negotiating table and on battlefield"

MP: More facts in Pashinyan's speech rather than in his program

Apple plans news event for March 25

Macron ranks 18th most popular among French politicians

ARF stands for military agreement between Armenia and Karabakh

Armenia PM: I will endeavor to put all my efforts into raising respect, appreciation toward science (PHOTOS)

Armenia Deputy PM on discussions on government program

Artsakh Defense Minister receives ICRC Mission Leader

Armenia attorneys’ and accountants’ income will not be taxed

PM: Armenia government considering mechanism for property confiscation without indictment

ARF Dashnaktsutyun member invites Education Minister to public debate

Mud volcano erupts in Azerbaijan

Mayilian: Azerbaijan’s policy casts doubts on entire Artsakh conflict settlement

Armenia government to promote briquette production

Artsakh FM: Restoration of full format talks is one of key points of foreign policy agenda

FM: Artsakh international recognition is number one priority for us

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We are creating arena so that not “bros” but ideas, mechanisms be actor of economy

French lawmakers introduce law to fight against fake news

Bako Sahakyan receives group of Artsakh Movement activists

Premier: Economic revolution should fund Armenia banking system

Pashinyan: Armenia does not plan to participate in Syria military actions

Dubai's next super tower Burj Jumeira is coming in 2023

France is trying to fight against fake information

Armenia PM: Tax payments have increased

NATO has no intention to deploy nuclear weapons systems in Europe

Aysor.am: State Department comments on Armenia's humanitarian mission to Syria

Gas price will not rise this year, Armenia PM assures

WSJ: US Glassmaker intends to collect $500 million from Venezuela

Pashinyan: Armenia views Armenian Genocide recognition in context of global security

Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' to be transferred to 'supermax' prison in Colorado

PM: There are major problems in Armenia migration

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Exports need to be relied upon in agriculture

Armenia 2nd President’s attorneys appeal against Court of Appeal judgement

Armenia PM lauds parliamentary system of government

OSCE monitoring passes in accordance with agreed schedule

Yerevan-Moscow flight cancelled amid snowstorm

Armenia Premier: Election law reform should be on parliament agenda

Nearly 70 bodies found in Mexican hidden tombs

Pashinyan: It should be admitted that those who bring goods to Armenia from Turkey do that to conduct trade

Armenia PM: I will not allow anyone to communicate with me in “language” of lie

Cyprus MOD: Countries like Armenia have their principles regarding peace

US national debt reaches record high

Armenia parliament continues debates on government program

Newspaper: Up to 1,500 Gazprom Armenia employees to be cut

Ancient church funded by Armenian being restored in Myanmar

One dead, 4 injured in Yerevan road accident (PHOTOS)

Trump: Another government shutdown unlikely but unhappy about deal

Russian FM warns Pompeo of meddling in Venezuela's internal affairs

Turkey may have to face beaten Protesters in US Court

Pashinyan: Cooperation with EU is of great importance for Armenia

Karabakh Defense Army serviceman, 19, dies of hepatic insufficiency

Armenian saves child in Russia fire

Pompeo: US is fine with companies competing in global markets

Iran condemns Bolton’s 'illusional' comments

Germany, US seek to set aside spat over natural gas supplies

US again urges Turkey not to buy Russian S-400s

Venezuela hopes to create non-dollar trading bloc

Pompeo warns eastern Europe on Chinese and Russian meddling

New charges brought against former President Robert Kocharyan

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 12.02.2019

Pashinyan: Armenia wants peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict, but is prepared for war

Pashinyan: Armenian government will do everything to increase agricultural profitability

Pashinyan: Armenia not thinking about changing manager of railways

Pashinyan: 150-200 people to lose their jobs as a result of optimization within government structure

Armenia airports record 12.2% increase in passenger flow

Pashinyan: Armenian, Iranian relations are at a high level

Russian MFA department head: There is no reason not to trust Armenia, Belarus

Armenia Premier: Energy sources’ prices need to be maximum identical within EAEU

Armenia PM: Parliament should undertake transitional justice formation

Armenia PM: Investigative bodies should show great ability in fighting corruption

Pashinyan: There is unclaimed AMD 300bn in Armenia

Armenia PM: Poverty is in the head

Armenian American Museum Telethon to be held on February 17

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Everyone should have a clear stance toward paying taxes

Armenia Premier: Karabakh people should take part in deciding of their destiny

Armenian PM clarifies reason for dissolution of Diaspora Ministry

Even Pashinyan’s speech didn’t change Tsarukyan’s opinion on Armenia’s government program

Armenia PM: Major functions on diaspora interaction remains unfulfilled

Tsarukyan on economic revolution in Armenia and Armenia’s government program

Armenia PM: Today’s public office in country is more than ever diverse

Budapest named European best destination for 2019

Armenia’s Defense Minister: There are great perspectives for Cypriot-Armenian cooperation in defense sector

Aurora to help Matenadaran present Armenian cultural centers across the world

Tokyo demands apology from Seoul over remarks on emperor

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Government will try to avoid major downsizing

UK Cabinet MPs believe Theresa May will resign in summer

Armenia Premier: Government activities will be aimed at development of hi-tech economy

PM: Ministry of High Technologies to be established in Armenia