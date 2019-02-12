Pashinyan: Armenian, Iranian relations are at a high level

Armenia has high-level relations with Iran, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday at the National Assembly, as he presented the five-year program of the Government of Armenia.
He said he is paying official visit to Iran on February 27.
“We are convinced that we will maintain high-level relations with Iran based on mutual trust. The goal of these relations is not to harm a third side. In these relations Armenia will not participate in the process of harming any other,” Pashinyan stressed.