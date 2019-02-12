News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Germany, US seek to set aside spat over natural gas supplies
Germany, US seek to set aside spat over natural gas supplies
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Germany’s economy minister said Tuesday he’s confident the country will soon have two terminals capable of receiving shipments of U.S. liquefied natural gas, something Washington has been pressing for in its bid to increase exports to Europe,  AP reported.

Peter Altmaier told a high-level meeting of German and American officials that Germany is prepared to provide substantial subsidies to the consortia building the terminals, but declined to name a figure.

“The fact that we are friends means in my eyes that we should try as good as we can to overcome tensions,” Altmaier told U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette during his opening statement at the conference in Berlin.

Brouillette welcomed an agreement between Germany and France last week that will see EU regulations applied to gas pipelines such as the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 project.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU agrees on amendments to Gas Directive, which will regulate, among others, Nord Stream 2
he European Commission says the new rules will increase competition between gas suppliers and increase energy security throughout the EU...
 Georgia hopes for good terms for gas transit to Armenia
Georgia’s position in talks is to improve the terms of the contract…
 Gas price will not rise this year, Armenia PM assures
“Gazprom Armenia company is purchasing gas from Russia...
 Venezuela hopes to create non-dollar trading bloc
We all can build one economy and that economy does not necessarily have to be within the dollar economy...
 Armenia Premier: Energy sources’ prices need to be maximum identical within EAEU
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Expert: Armenia has great potential in solar power production, consumption
Over the past few years, the interest of investors in this domain has grown several times…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos