Germany, US seek to set aside spat over natural gas supplies

Germany’s economy minister said Tuesday he’s confident the country will soon have two terminals capable of receiving shipments of U.S. liquefied natural gas, something Washington has been pressing for in its bid to increase exports to Europe, AP reported.

Peter Altmaier told a high-level meeting of German and American officials that Germany is prepared to provide substantial subsidies to the consortia building the terminals, but declined to name a figure.

“The fact that we are friends means in my eyes that we should try as good as we can to overcome tensions,” Altmaier told U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette during his opening statement at the conference in Berlin.

Brouillette welcomed an agreement between Germany and France last week that will see EU regulations applied to gas pipelines such as the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 project.