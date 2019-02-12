NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 12.02.2019

The National Assembly of Armenia on Tuesday was debating on the proposed program of the government which was approved during the Cabinet’s meeting on February 8.

In his several-hour address to the parliament, PM Pashinyan presented the program, admitting that it is not rich in numbers and indicators, and the opportunities that the country has are quite modest.

In his words, the reason is that the “number” characteristics of an economic revolution in Armenia depend on how many people will answer their call to become an activist of this economic revolution. PM also called on all Armenia citizens to pay taxes.

Pashinyan said that they are going to establish a ministry of high technologies and confirmed that the Diaspora ministry will be dissolved. According to him, the ministry is dissolved because, in essence, it was performing functions that other ministries were also performing.

Speaking about the Karabakh peace process, PM assured that he sees the precise forms and methods for including the Nagorno-Karabakh representatives in the negotiations process, and his view will be discussed with the international partners of Armenia.

A contract serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces died in one of the military units.

Mesrop Grigryan (born in 1985) died of a gunshot wound, spokesperson for Armenia’s Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar visited Armenia and met with PM Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan.

During his meeting with PM Pashinyan, Toivo Klaar noted that the EU is eager to develop and expand relations with Armenia and expressed confidence that the bilateral cooperation will be deepened through the implementation of the EU-Armenia agreement.

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan and his Cypriot counterpart Savvas Angelides signed an annual plan for cooperation during a meeting in Yerevan.

“Two other documents were signed for exchange of information related to the situation created in the Middle East. Another area is the organizing of compulsory military service. Cyprus is one of the few EU member states that maintains such a system, and it would like to share its experience with Armenia,” Tonoyan said.

Turkish American lobbyist who was extradited by Armenia to the United States Kemal Oksuz got a mild $20,000 fine and a sentence of time-served for scheming to conceal Azerbaijani government funding for a 2013 Congressional junket to Baku.

U.S judge issued the sentence, which amounts to 3 months of jail time in Armenia and 1 week of jail time upon his extradition to the U.S. in November, 2018.

Oksuz pleaded guilty in December to “devising a scheme to falsify, conceal and cover up material facts” from the U.S. Congress.