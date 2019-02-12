News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Pashinyan: 150-200 people to lose their jobs as a result of optimization within government structure
Pashinyan: 150-200 people to lose their jobs as a result of optimization within government structure
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN.- The goal of the optimization within government structure is to increase the functional efficiency of the government, and not to save money.  Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday said the aforementioned at the National Assembly, as he presented the five-year program of the Government of Armenia.

Commenting on the remark that instead of  poverty reduction,  job cuts are expected, the prime minister noted that according to their preliminary estimates, at the first stage, 150-200 people will lose their jobs.

"Maybe even less. And these will be highly qualified specialists,” said Pashinyan.

"Each state official, ministerial employee will get an opportunity to prove that he/she works and has enough qualification for doing this work. In the first phase the ministries will be combined automatically. Of course, the repeated jobs will be cut but in general no big job cuts are expected,” the PM said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MP: More facts in Pashinyan's speech rather than in his program
If you believe the program has to be short, and people trust you...
 Armenia attorneys’ and accountants’ income will not be taxed
As per the PM, this is because the State Revenue Committee currently does not have a corresponding program assurance to be able to implement this tax administration…
 PM: Armenia government considering mechanism for property confiscation without indictment
“We have grounds that this is considered a normal practice in the European Court of Human Rights’ positions in the fight against corruption,” Pashinyan said…
 Armenia government to promote briquette production
With the help of a loan policy…
 Premier: Economic revolution should fund Armenia banking system
And the government will help so that interest rates on bank loans be as low as possible…
 Armenia PM: Tax payments have increased
Pashinyan stressed that the government was at the phase of amending the tax law…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos