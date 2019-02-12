News
Pashinyan: Armenia not thinking about changing manager of railways
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – The matter of changing the manager of Armenian railways is not raised, PM Nikol Pashinyan said when presenting the program of the government for the next five years. 

His comment came in response to the question from Gevorg Gorgisyan, secretary of the “Bright Armenia” faction. According to him, the rumors that the Government of Armenia is thinking about changing the concession manager of the railway does not correspond to reality.

“For us the main thing is to improve the quality of transportation and related services on the railway. Our talks with the leadership of the South Caucasus Railways are dedicated to this very goal, ”Pashinyan said.

According to media reports, the government is pondering about changing the concession manager of the railway.
