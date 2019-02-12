Pashinyan: Armenian government will do everything to increase agricultural profitability

YEREVAN.- The Armenian government will do everything to make agriculture profitable. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday said the aforementioned at the National Assembly, as he presented the five-year program of the Government of Armenia.
According to him, the government will increase exports of agricultural products.
Pashinyan noted that the government should support to sell their products, which will increase their exports, which, in turn, will help the farmer to reduce interest rates on parallel loans.