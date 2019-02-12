News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Pashinyan: Armenian government will do everything to increase agricultural profitability
Pashinyan: Armenian government will do everything to increase agricultural profitability
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN.- The Armenian government will do everything to make agriculture profitable. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday said the aforementioned at the National Assembly, as he presented the five-year program of the Government of Armenia.

According to him, the government will increase exports of agricultural products.

Pashinyan noted that the government should support to sell their products, which will increase their exports, which, in turn, will help the farmer to reduce interest rates on parallel loans.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos