Armenian saves child in Russia fire
Armenian saves child in Russia fire
22:32, 12.02.2019
Region:
Diaspora
,
Russia
Theme:
Society
,
Incidents
Armenian man saved a child from a burning apartment in the Russian city of Luga.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in
Հայերեն
and
Русский
Print
