Pashinyan: Cooperation with EU is of great importance for Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received EU special envoys for Eastern Partnership issues, the press service of the Government reported.
During the meeting, Pashinyan noted that cooperation with the EU is of great importance for Armenia, especially in the context of economic development.
“The agreement on a comprehensive and expanded partnership is the main tool of our cooperation, and Armenia is fully committed to its implementation. This is an important strategic document, which provides effective mechanisms both for cooperation with the EU and for promoting reforms, ”Pashinyan said.
He expressed the hope that the ratification of the agreement will be completed on time, thanking the countries that have already done so. Turning to the diplomats, he asked them to convey to their governments Yerevan’s request to speed up the ratification process.