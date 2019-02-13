News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
US national debt reaches record high
US national debt reaches record high
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The US national debt has surpassed $22 trillion for the first time.

The Treasury Department reported the debt hit $22.012 trillion, a jump of more than $30 billion in just this month.

The US has added more than $1 trillion in debt in the last 11 months alone.

The national debt has been rising at a faster rate following the passage of President Donald Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax-cut package a little more than a year ago, and as the result of congressional efforts to increase spending on domestic and military programs, according to USA Today.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos