US national debt reaches record high

The US national debt has surpassed $22 trillion for the first time.
The Treasury Department reported the debt hit $22.012 trillion, a jump of more than $30 billion in just this month.
The US has added more than $1 trillion in debt in the last 11 months alone.
The national debt has been rising at a faster rate following the passage of President Donald Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax-cut package a little more than a year ago, and as the result of congressional efforts to increase spending on domestic and military programs, according to USA Today.