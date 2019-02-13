Newspaper: Up to 1,500 Gazprom Armenia employees to be cut

YEREVAN. – Staff is being downsized not solely in the public administration system, but also in the private sector of Armenia, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.
“In particular, the management of Gazprom Armenia company intends to soon cut 1,200-1,500 employees of the company.
“The situation is similar at numerous other companies, too, because when they [the authorities] obligate the owners of a company to register [their] employees and pay taxes for them, they [the owners] prefer to get rid of them [the employees],” Zhamanak wrote.