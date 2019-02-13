News
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' to be transferred to 'supermax' prison in Colorado
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Mexican mobster Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman faces life in prison for smuggling tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the US, Daily Nation reported. 

Guzman may be transferred to a so-called "supermax" prison in Colorado, sometimes called the "Alcatraz of the Rockies" and considered one of the most secure in the US.

‘El Chapo’ was handed over to the US authorities in January 2017. In New York, the drug lord was taken by plane under guard. The charges against ‘El Chapo’ put forward several states - California, New Mexico, Texas, Illinois, New York.

On Tuesday, a jury in New York found ‘El Chapo’ guilty. The final verdict is expected to be delivered on June 25.
