Thursday
February 14
Cyprus MOD: Countries like Armenia have their principles regarding peace
Cyprus MOD: Countries like Armenia have their principles regarding peace
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Countries like Armenia have their ideals and principles regarding peace and stability.

Minister of Defense of Cyprus Savvas Angelides said the aforementioned in Armenia's capital city of Yerevan, and with respect to Armenia sending a humanitarian group to Syria, Armenpress reported.

"I am sure that countries like Armenia have their ideals and principles regarding peace and stability; this is enough for this mission to achieve success in Syria—and by this, also sending signals to neighboring countries that 'we are caring for our people,'" Angelides said. "From this perspective we have a common understanding on the matter, and this will allow to further also defend your decision on carrying out a mission in Syria." 

As reported earlier, a group of Armenian deminers and medics arrived in Aleppo, Syria on February 8, to provide humanitarian assistance.
This text available in   Հայերեն
