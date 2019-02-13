Pashinyan: It should be admitted that those who bring goods to Armenia from Turkey do that to conduct trade

YEREVAN. – At Wednesday’s National Assembly (NA) debates on the five-year program of the Government of Armenia, NA Vice President Vahe Enfiajyan touched upon the matter of the traders who bring goods to the country from Turkey.
He noted that these traders also are in favor of regulating this “playing filed,” but that it should be done gradually and, also, by offering an alternative.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, stated that, first, people should stop lying, and it should be admitted that those who bring goods from Turkey do that to conduct trade.
“As for those who bring goods for non-trading purposes, it’s the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan] regulations,” he added. “Our government had shown its [respective] will. At the government session, I had specifically asked not to exploit that; but that will has been exploited. If those people admit that they are doing business, let’s sit down, talk. Of course we are ready to discuss.”