Thursday
February 14
Armenia PM: I will not allow anyone to communicate with me in “language” of lie
Armenia PM: I will not allow anyone to communicate with me in "language" of lie
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – They are bringing the truck, parking it at the border, and bringing the whole product to Armenia in 50 to 50 kilograms; there will be no such unprincipled compromise with anyone.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday said the aforementioned at the National Assembly debates on the five-year program of the Government of Armenia.

He noted this while reflecting on the new restrictions and related complaints in connection with the levying of customs duty from merchants, at Armenia’s borders.

“We will not agree to looking at each other’s face, deceiving one another,” Pashinyan noted, in particular. “You will bring [the products], clear [them] from customs, pay the tax; there is no other option for anyone.”

Pashinyan stated that deceit and lies have become the main link in societal relations.

“I will not allow anyone to communicate with me in the ‘language’ of the lie,” he added. “The end of the lie has come.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
