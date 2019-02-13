News
Armenia Premier: Election law reform should be on parliament agenda
YEREVAN. – The reform in the electoral code and the establishment of a transitional justice system in Armenia need to be on the agenda of the National Assembly (NA).

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday stated the aforesaid at the NA debates on the five-year program of the government.

In the PM’s words, their government’s previous program on making amendments to the country’s election law continues to be topical.

“But the reform of the electoral system, as well as the creation of transitional justice should be on the agenda of the parliament, so that we steer clear of the assessments that the government is attempting to create emergency courts,” Pashinyan added.
