NATO has no intention to deploy nuclear weapons systems in Europe
NATO has no intention to deploy nuclear weapons systems in Europe
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO has no intention to deploy new ground-based systems in Europe even after the INF Treaty cessation, Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller said in an interview to Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

NATO Heads of Defense Alliance’s talks are held at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to her, they will discuss how to respond to new Russian missiles, while NATO has no plans to deploy new ground systems with nuclear weapons in Europe.

The Trump administration announced on February it will officially withdraw from a nuclear missile treaty with Russia, while Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia also intended to withdraw from the INF Treaty.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
