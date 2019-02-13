Armenia government to promote briquette production

YEREVAN. – The Government of Armenia plans to promote the production of straw and scrap paper briquettes.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday noted the aforesaid at the National Assembly debates on the five-year program of the government.

As per the PM, this matter was discussed recently with the environment minister, too.

“With the help of a loan policy, we need to promote the production of briquettes that are made from grass, straw, and even scrap paper,” Pashinyan said. “It’s very effective to use as fuel.”

The premier stressed that there already are such pilot projects in Armenia, but added that briquette raw materials may be imported if there will not be a sufficient amount in the country.