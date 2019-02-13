Armenia’s Pashinyan: We are creating arena so that not “bros” but ideas, mechanisms be actor of economy

YEREVAN. – Until now, what have they perceived in Armenia by saying “investment?” Usually, the “goodfellas” assembled at the government and the National Assembly (NA). And when “investment” was said, they said, “Now how will we bring an investment?”

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday said the aforementioned at the NA debates on the five-year program of the Government of Armenia.

“[But] we are saying that we refuse this system,” he added, in particular. “We are creating an arena so that not ‘bros,’ but ideas, mechanisms be the actor of the economy.

“We are saying we are lowering the tax, making [it] a flat 23 percent for all; this is a message to a potential investor. We are simplifying the regulations, creating corruption-free regulations, and, also, creating an investment fund.”