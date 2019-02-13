News
Thursday
February 14
News
Apple plans news event for March 25
Apple plans news event for March 25
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Apple has settled on a date for its first big product announcement of 2019. Sources tell BuzzFeed News that the company plans to hold a special event on March 25 at the Steve Jobs Theater on its Apple Park campus. 

Headlining the gathering: that subscription news service that has been all over the news today. Unlikely to make an appearance: next-generation AirPods, or that rumored new iPad Mini, BuzzFeed reported.

Sources described the event as subscription-services focused, but declined to say anything about Apple’s stand-alone video streaming service, which is also rumored to debut in 2019.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
