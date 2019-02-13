News
Artsakh FM: Restoration of full format talks is one of key points of foreign policy agenda
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Analytics

The restoration of full format talks with the direct and full participation of the Artsakh Republic is one of key points of our foreign policy agenda, Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian said in an interview to Mediamax.

According to him, this goal can be achieved if the two Armenian states have clear distribution of roles and commitments in the conflict settlement process.

“Coordinated efforts of Yerevan and Stepanakert will create preconditions for Artsakh to return to the negotiations table. The leadership of the Republic of Armenia has often stated that the interests of Stepanakert should be represented in the negotiations by the authorities that were elected by the people of Artsakh.

At the same time, Azerbaijan is opposing the restoration of the full format of negotiations through various flimsy ideas and suggestions. Azerbaijan’s approach to this matter is a touchstone that demonstrates the lack of real readiness in Baku to seek a fair resolution to the conflict between Azerbaijan and Artsakh,” he said.

Asked to comment on the unofficial meetings between Armenian Prime Minister and the President of Azerbaijan, he noted that Artsakh welcomes “any meetings that facilitate peace and security in the region.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
