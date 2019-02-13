NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 13.02.2019

The National Assembly of Armenia on Tuesday continued debating on the proposed program of the government which was approved during the Cabinet’s meeting on February 8.
Answering the questions of Armenian MPs, Nikol Pashinyan touched upon several topics, including the gas prices, Armenian Genocide recognition, amendments to the Electoral Code and others.
He assured that gas price for Armenian consumers will not rise this year.
“Gazprom Armenia company is purchasing gas from Russia, while the government is dealing with the domestic consumers. We assured that there will be no increase in price in 2019,” he said.
Speaking about the humanitarian mission to Syria, Pashinyan said Armenia is not going to participate in any military actions in Syria. He assured that the Armenian experts are carrying out exclusively humanitarian mission in Syria.
The Karabakh Defense Army serviceman, 19, was transported to Martakert military hospital at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday with liver failure and heart failure.
Despite the efforts of the doctors the serviceman Frunzik Tamazyan (born in 2000) died at around 8.30 p.m.
Investigation is underway to reveal the details of the incident.
The Special Investigation Service of Armenia brought new charges against the second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, ex-president’s defense team reported.
In addition to Article 300.1 of the criminal code of Armenia which is about overthrowing the constitutional order, Robert Kocharyan is now charged with taking a bribe of particularly large amount.
The US recognizes the desire of other nations to respond to the humanitarian situation in Syria, and shares the concerns about protecting religious minorities in the Middle East, the U.S. Department of State said in response to Armenian Aysor.am inquiry about Armenia’s humanitarian mission to Syria.
“Nor do we support any cooperation between Armenia and Russia for this mission,” the statement by State Department reads.