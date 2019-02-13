News
Thursday
February 14
News
Georgia hopes for good terms for gas transit to Armenia
Georgia hopes for good terms for gas transit to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The talks with Gazprom Export company on a new treaty for the transit of Russian gas to Armenia continue, Georgian PM Mamuka Bakhtadze told reporters. 

“The talks are underway. They are conducted by Georgia’s ministry of economy and sustainable development. Let’s wait for the results. I think that they [the talks] will be over soon,” Bakhtadze said.

Georgia’s position in talks is to improve the terms of the contract, Bakhtadze said, adding that the most important thing is to ensure energy security and energy independence of Armenia.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
