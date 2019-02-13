News
Armenian NA Deputy meets with EU Special Representatives for Eastern Partnership
Armenian NA Deputy meets with EU Special Representatives for Eastern Partnership
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Representatives of the My Step faction Arman Yegoyan, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, Ruben Rubinyan, representative of the Prosperous Aomenia party Nora Arustamyan, representative of the Bright Armenia party Karen Simonyan met with EU Special Representatives for Eastern Partnership, the parliament reported.

Thomas M. Buchsbaum, Special Envoy on Eastern Partnership, Austrian Federal Ministry for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs, noted that the purpose of their visit was to get acquainted with the agenda of the reforms in Armenia. 

He welcomed the democratic reforms in Armenia, noting that they are ready to contribute to their implementation. The parties discussed the situation in the country after the change of power, prospects for economic development, challenges to democratic processes, participation of civil society in the reform process, anti-corruption strategy, issues relating to Armenia-EU cooperation. 

Armenian deputies assured that cooperation with the EU is important for Armenia. The importance of early ratification of the Armenia-EU agreement and the promotion of the visa liberalization process was underscored. For the successful implementation of the document, the need for consultative and financial assistance was noted.

The parties also touched upon the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, transitional justice, values ​​that underlie the Eastern Partnership.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
