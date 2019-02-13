News
Thursday
February 14
Cypriot defense minister honors Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Defense of Cyprus Savvas Angelides and his delegation visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum early morning February 13.
Angelides is in Armenia on an official visit.

The Cypriot defense minister paid tribute to the victims of the Armenian genocide, toured the museum and signed the honorary guest book, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute said.

After that  Savvas Angelides also visited the Rehabilitation Center of the Fatherland’s Defender, a military rehabilitation facility in Yerevan.
