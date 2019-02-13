Pashinyan receives Defense Minister of Cyprus

YEREVAN.- Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Defense Minister of Cyprus Savvas Angelides on February 13, the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia reported.
Nikol Pashinyan welcomed the visit of Savvas Angelides to Armenia and noted that Armenia is interested in developing and expanding cooperation with Cyprus in various spheres, including political, economic and defense. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the active cooperation between the defense ministries of Armenia and Cyprus and the implementation of joint projects.
Savvas Angelides thanked for the cordial reception and noted that his country also highlights the continuous development of friendly relations with Armenia. The Defense Minister of Cyprus noted that he had effective discussions with his Armenian partners, the main directions of cooperation in 2019 were outlined.
The interlocutors discussed partnership in military industry, particularly in terms of technological solutions military education.
The sides also referred to issues of international and regional security.
PM Pashinyan thanked Cyprus for its positions on the Armenian Genocide and Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the high-level mutual visits between the two countries and added that they will foster the cooperation in different directions. PM Pashinyan asked Savvas Angelides to convey his warm greetings to President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades.