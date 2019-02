An informed source declared that a bus carrying a number of Islamic Republic Revolution Guard Coprs (IRGC) personnel was blown up by a suicide bombing operation in the Chanali area of Khash-Zahedan road, IRNA reported.

He told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that a few minutes ago the terrorist act had been carried out and that it was said that for the time being 20 people have been martyred and 20 were injured.

So far, no person or group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist act.