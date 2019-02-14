Armenia FM receives EU ambassadors, special envoys for EaP

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Wednesday received the European Union ambassadors and special envoys for Eastern Partnership (EaP).

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs news department that Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia values the EaP as an effective platform that is formed on the basis of shared values and outlined objectives. In this context, the FM stated that the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement offers new opportunities for cooperation toward further enriching the agenda of relations.

Also, the Armenian FM stressed that the visa liberalization process can be a good platform for more rapprochement and increasing the level of mutual recognition between the peoples and societies of Armenia and the EU member states.

And at the request of the interlocutors, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reflected on the foreign policy priorities and main directions of Armenia, and presented the latter’s position on urgent regional and international issues.