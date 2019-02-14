News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia PM, Azerbaijan president to meet
Newspaper: Armenia PM, Azerbaijan president to meet
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov will meet Friday on the margins of the Munich Security Conference, Hraparak (Square) newspaper reported.

“By the way, they say the [Armenian PM Nikol] Pashinyan-[Azerbaijani President Ilham] Aliyev official talks will also be held after that meeting; even the [hosting] country is noted: US. [But Armenian PM’s spokesperson] Vladimir Karapetyan said, ‘I'm not aware of such a meeting.’

“And why do the Mammadyarov-Mnatsakanyan meetings last for so long? Are new precepts being developed? A person who at the time participated in the talks said, ‘No matter there is a view that there are disagreements between Russia and the US on the Karabakh issue, it’s not so.

“‘As for Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, he likes to talk very long, especially in English. I believe that’s the reason; nothing else,’” Hraparak wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Aliyev: Baku has “advantage both at negotiating table and on battlefield"
Negotiations are underway between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan...
 ARF stands for military agreement between Armenia and Karabakh
Karabakh will host a forum in late February…
 Mayilian: Azerbaijan’s policy casts doubts on entire Artsakh conflict settlement
“However, the attempts to put an equal sign between the moods in Armenia and Artsakh…
 Artsakh FM: Restoration of full format talks is one of key points of foreign policy agenda
“Coordinated efforts of Yerevan and Stepanakert will create preconditions for Artsakh…
 FM: Artsakh international recognition is number one priority for us
“For instance, Artsakh unilaterally installed a 24/7 video surveillance system…
OSCE monitoring passes in accordance with agreed schedule
Monitoring was conducted to the east of Talish village...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos