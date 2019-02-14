Newspaper: Armenia PM, Azerbaijan president to meet

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov will meet Friday on the margins of the Munich Security Conference, Hraparak (Square) newspaper reported.

“By the way, they say the [Armenian PM Nikol] Pashinyan-[Azerbaijani President Ilham] Aliyev official talks will also be held after that meeting; even the [hosting] country is noted: US. [But Armenian PM’s spokesperson] Vladimir Karapetyan said, ‘I'm not aware of such a meeting.’

“And why do the Mammadyarov-Mnatsakanyan meetings last for so long? Are new precepts being developed? A person who at the time participated in the talks said, ‘No matter there is a view that there are disagreements between Russia and the US on the Karabakh issue, it’s not so.

“‘As for Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, he likes to talk very long, especially in English. I believe that’s the reason; nothing else,’” Hraparak wrote.