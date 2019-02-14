News
Armenia National Assembly resumes debates on government program
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia on Thursday continues Tuesday’s debating on the proposed five-year program of the government. 

On the first day of the debates, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivered a comprehensive address and presented this program.

The program was approved during the government’s Cabinet meeting on February 8, which, under the constitution, was the deadline for submission of the program.

Even though the draft of the government program was made public on February 6, Prime Minister Pashinyan had recommended—at the previous Cabinet session—to wait until the last day, make use of the opportunity, and carry out editorial work on the proposed program.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
