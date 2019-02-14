News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Czura: Amount of EIB programs in Armenia has reached around €380mn
Czura: Amount of EIB programs in Armenia has reached around €380mn
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan on Wednesday received a delegation led by Maciej Czura, Head of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Regional Representation for the South Caucasus. 

Avinyan said Armenia has established a productive and successful partnership with the EIB, and that the projects being implemented with the support of this bank contribute to the sustainable development of Armenia, the government press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, he deputy PM noted that all loan programs being offered to Armenia were being analyzed and inventoried, and reflected on the priorities of the Armenian government program which is being debated on at the National Assembly.

Czura, for his part, said the current year marks he 10th anniversary of EIB’s partnership with Armenia, and during which the amount of implemented and ongoing programs has reached around €380 million. He added that the vision for development which the Armenian government has presented was in agreement with the strategic objectives of the EIB activities in Armenia.

The interlocutors touched also upon several programs and the process of their implementation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Prosperous Armenia parliament faction suggests adding new chapter to proposed government program
Which will stipulate the guarantees for implementing this program, expected risks, specific tools and mechanisms for its implementation, obligations…
 MP: More facts in Pashinyan's speech rather than in his program
If you believe the program has to be short, and people trust you...
 Armenia attorneys’ and accountants’ income will not be taxed
As per the PM, this is because the State Revenue Committee currently does not have a corresponding program assurance to be able to implement this tax administration…
 PM: Armenia government considering mechanism for property confiscation without indictment
“We have grounds that this is considered a normal practice in the European Court of Human Rights’ positions in the fight against corruption,” Pashinyan said…
 Armenia government to promote briquette production
With the help of a loan policy…
 Premier: Economic revolution should fund Armenia banking system
And the government will help so that interest rates on bank loans be as low as possible…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos