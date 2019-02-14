Czura: Amount of EIB programs in Armenia has reached around €380mn

YEREVAN. – Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan on Wednesday received a delegation led by Maciej Czura, Head of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Regional Representation for the South Caucasus.

Avinyan said Armenia has established a productive and successful partnership with the EIB, and that the projects being implemented with the support of this bank contribute to the sustainable development of Armenia, the government press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, he deputy PM noted that all loan programs being offered to Armenia were being analyzed and inventoried, and reflected on the priorities of the Armenian government program which is being debated on at the National Assembly.

Czura, for his part, said the current year marks he 10th anniversary of EIB’s partnership with Armenia, and during which the amount of implemented and ongoing programs has reached around €380 million. He added that the vision for development which the Armenian government has presented was in agreement with the strategic objectives of the EIB activities in Armenia.

The interlocutors touched also upon several programs and the process of their implementation.