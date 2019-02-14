News
Armenia to host prestigious French summit for first time
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Summit of Minds, which is annually convened in Chamonix, France, will be held in Armenia this year—and for the first time.

This year’s event, which has been named Armenian Summit of Minds, will be convened from June 7 to 9, in capital city Yerevan and in Dilijan.

An exclusive agreement on holding this event in Armenia was reached in September 2018, when President Armen Sarkissian had attended and was the keynote speaker at last year’s Summit of Minds.

Armenia will be the first country to host this international summit outside Chamonix.
