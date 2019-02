Iranian President Hassan Rouhani praise the US intention to withdraw troops from Syria, RIA Novosti reported.

If it is true, this is good news, he said adding that Iran will never trust the words and promises of Americans.

According to him, Iran considers it important to preserve the integrity of the Syrian territory, and therefore declared that the entire territory of Syria should be controlled by Damascus.

The Syrian government should conduct a dialogue with the Kurds, he said.