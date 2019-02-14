EU condemns terrorist attack in Iran

Armenia Premier touches upon Bright Armenia Party MP’s speech

Armenia PM: I have understood what “citizen” means

Most Prosperous Armenia Party MPs vote against government program

PM: Armenia Government’s program discussion was very successful

Ucom subscribers to watch The Ancient Kings historical drama for free

Investigation into ex-Armenia general's criminal case is over

Over 8,000 detained in Paris amid protests

Armenia justice minister to meet with inmate who declared hunger strike

Armenia legislature approves government program

Russia FM to meet his Armenian counterpart in Munich

Prosperous Armenia faction at parliament: Not numbers but people’s trust is important

Ruling My Step Alliance’s parliamentary faction to vote for government program

Constitutional Court accepts Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers’ application for proceedings

Bright Armenia Party: Government demonstrates intolerance towards opposition

Convict declares hunger strike, demands to see Justice Minister

Armenia parliament speaker says government program’s success is linked to citizens’ faith

Kopirkin: Armenia has always had leading position in high-tech industry

Tandilyan says government program is like PM’s conversation with citizens

Deputy of Bright Armenia Party says people are starting to lose faith

53.79 grams of opium found at Armenia border checkpoint

Disaster state declared on Colombian-Venezuelan border

Rouhani welcomes US troops withdrawal from Syria

My Step parliament faction: Quite lot of numbers, indicators can be found in Armenia government program

Belarus expects Armenia to schedule meeting with Stanislav Zas

Prosperous Armenia parliament faction suggests adding new chapter to proposed government program

Road accident deaths in US above 40,000 for third year in row

Bright Armenia parliament faction: Effectiveness of government activities can be determined by its program

Armenia parliament majority faction holding closed meeting

Google says Android Things are nothing more than smart speakers and displays

US lawmakers vote to end support for war in Yemen

US lawmaker urges administration to stop blocking Armenian Genocide legislation

Armenia to host prestigious French summit for first time

Armenia FM to pay working visit to Germany

Czura: Amount of EIB programs in Armenia has reached around €380mn

What will change in Armenia government structure?

Armenia National Assembly resumes debates on government program

Newspaper: Armenia PM, Azerbaijan president to meet

Armenia FM receives EU ambassadors, special envoys for EaP

Suicide attack in Iran kills 41 including revolutionary guards members

Israel set to join EAEU free trade zone

Suicide bombing in Sistan-Baluchistan targets IRGC’s bus

No final agreement reached on boosting US troops in Poland

Armenian MFA comments on reaction of US over deployment of Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria

Cypriot defense minister honors Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial

Can cold weather impact phones and other gadgets?

EU parliament approves EU-Singapore trade deal

Armenia to continue purchasing SU-30 fighter aircraft

European Commission adds Saudi Arabia to a blacklist

Pashinyan receives Defense Minister of Cyprus

Armenian NA Deputy meets with EU Special Representatives for Eastern Partnership

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 13.02.2019

Armenian army suffered over 422 million damage due to corruption

Pakistan says Saudi prince to visit, sign investment deals

EU agrees on amendments to Gas Directive, which will regulate, among others, Nord Stream 2

Georgia hopes for good terms for gas transit to Armenia

Aliyev: Baku has “advantage both at negotiating table and on battlefield"

MP: More facts in Pashinyan's speech rather than in his program

Apple plans news event for March 25

Macron ranks 18th most popular among French politicians

ARF stands for military agreement between Armenia and Karabakh

Armenia PM: I will endeavor to put all my efforts into raising respect, appreciation toward science (PHOTOS)

Armenia Deputy PM on discussions on government program

Artsakh Defense Minister receives ICRC Mission Leader

Armenia attorneys’ and accountants’ income will not be taxed

PM: Armenia government considering mechanism for property confiscation without indictment

ARF Dashnaktsutyun member invites Education Minister to public debate

Mud volcano erupts in Azerbaijan

Mayilian: Azerbaijan’s policy casts doubts on entire Artsakh conflict settlement

Armenia government to promote briquette production

Artsakh FM: Restoration of full format talks is one of key points of foreign policy agenda

FM: Artsakh international recognition is number one priority for us

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We are creating arena so that not “bros” but ideas, mechanisms be actor of economy

French lawmakers introduce law to fight against fake news

Bako Sahakyan receives group of Artsakh Movement activists

Premier: Economic revolution should fund Armenia banking system

Pashinyan: Armenia does not plan to participate in Syria military actions

Dubai's next super tower Burj Jumeira is coming in 2023

France is trying to fight against fake information

Armenia PM: Tax payments have increased

NATO has no intention to deploy nuclear weapons systems in Europe

Aysor.am: State Department comments on Armenia's humanitarian mission to Syria

Gas price will not rise this year, Armenia PM assures

WSJ: US Glassmaker intends to collect $500 million from Venezuela

Pashinyan: Armenia views Armenian Genocide recognition in context of global security

Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' to be transferred to 'supermax' prison in Colorado

PM: There are major problems in Armenia migration

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Exports need to be relied upon in agriculture

Armenia 2nd President’s attorneys appeal against Court of Appeal judgement

Armenia PM lauds parliamentary system of government

OSCE monitoring passes in accordance with agreed schedule

Yerevan-Moscow flight cancelled amid snowstorm

Armenia Premier: Election law reform should be on parliament agenda

Nearly 70 bodies found in Mexican hidden tombs

Pashinyan: It should be admitted that those who bring goods to Armenia from Turkey do that to conduct trade

Biologists have photos and footage of black leopard spotted in Kenya

Armenia PM: I will not allow anyone to communicate with me in “language” of lie

Cyprus MOD: Countries like Armenia have their principles regarding peace

US national debt reaches record high

Armenia parliament continues debates on government program