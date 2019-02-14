Deputy of Bright Armenia Party says people are starting to lose faith

YEREVAN. – The revolution helped restore the public’s confidence, and the public now has greater expectation, Deputy of Bright Armenia Party Mane Tandilyan said on 14 February during the discussion on the government program at the National Assembly.
According to her, pensioners and those who receive social benefits are waiting for speedy increase of the standard of living, and the reason for this is not just their perceptions.
“People who have been living as homeless people for 30 years have the right to have the hope to have a place to call home,” Tandilyan noted, adding that the government doesn’t need to become tense because of people’s expectations since they gained this right after the “velvet revolution”.
Tandilyan also noted that most people have started losing faith in the future of their country once again.