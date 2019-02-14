News
Thursday
February 14
Tandilyan says government program is like PM’s conversation with citizens
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – The Armenian government needs to have a government program and strategy that will ensure sustainable development in order for foreign investors to make investments in Armenia. This is what Deputy of the Bright Armenia Party Mane Tandilyan declared during the discussion on the government program at the National Assembly on 14 February.

Tandilyan is certain that there is a need for not only revolutionary actions from the political perspective, but also extraordinary and even “shocking” economic actions.

 “The goal of the government program is to make a revolution, but the content is not based on a revolution, much less the instrumentation. The government program reminds me of a conversation between the Premier and citizens,” the Deputy said.
