News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
USD
487.99
EUR
550.06
RUB
7.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.99
EUR
550.06
RUB
7.31
Show news feed
Kopirkin: Armenia has always had leading position in high-tech industry
Kopirkin: Armenia has always had leading position in high-tech industry
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, Hakob Arshakyan, received Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin.

They discussed the possible domains of cooperation in high-tech industry, as well as the opportunities for implementing joint projects in engineering technology, the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ambassador Kopirkin noted that Armenia has always had a leading position in high-tech industry.

The interlocutors reflected also on the current Armenia-Russia cooperation in transportation industry, especially pointing to rail transport.

Furthermore, it was noted that the regular meeting of the commission of experts from the transportation industry of the two countries will be convened in the near future, and during which it is planned to settle the matter of one-time permits during transportation.

In addition, the Armenian official welcomed the ongoing negotiations on having an alternative land route to the Upper Lars highway between Georgia and Russia, and noted that the operation of this new motorway will be of great importance to Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Russia FM to meet his Armenian counterpart in Munich
The meetings with the FMs of Armenia, Germany, South Korea, Belgium, Pakistan…
Newspaper: Russia wants to abandon Armenia railway
Armenia could be left without train cars, and solely with empty train tracks…
 2019 will be year full of Armenia-Russia military cooperation (PHOTOS)
Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, who is in Russia, met with the commander of the Southern Military District troops of the Russian Armed Forces…
 Armenia's Defense Minister meets CEO of Rostec Corporation
A number of issues related to the military-technical cooperation were discussed...
 Russian defense minister thanks Armenia for humanitarian mission in Syria
“You were first to respond to our appeal to help the Syrian people...
 David Tonoyan discusses prospects for military-technical cooperation in Moscow
Sides discussed current programs of the Armenian-Russian military-technical cooperation and future prospects...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos