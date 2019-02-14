Kopirkin: Armenia has always had leading position in high-tech industry

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, Hakob Arshakyan, received Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin.

They discussed the possible domains of cooperation in high-tech industry, as well as the opportunities for implementing joint projects in engineering technology, the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ambassador Kopirkin noted that Armenia has always had a leading position in high-tech industry.

The interlocutors reflected also on the current Armenia-Russia cooperation in transportation industry, especially pointing to rail transport.

Furthermore, it was noted that the regular meeting of the commission of experts from the transportation industry of the two countries will be convened in the near future, and during which it is planned to settle the matter of one-time permits during transportation.

In addition, the Armenian official welcomed the ongoing negotiations on having an alternative land route to the Upper Lars highway between Georgia and Russia, and noted that the operation of this new motorway will be of great importance to Armenia.