Constitutional Court accepts Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers’ application for proceedings
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Constitutional Court has accepted the application submitted by Robert Kocharyan’s attorneys for proceedings.

The press release issued by Robert Kocharyan’s attorneys states the following in regard to this: “Upon a procedural decision, the Constitutional Court has addressed the application that the attorneys of Robert Kocharyan submitted on 18 January and decided to accept it for proceedings.

The application submitted by the attorneys of the second President of the Republic of Armenia concerns the legislative regulations provided for in part 2 of Article 419 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

In the application, the attorneys also raised the issues regarding the general gap in law in regard to the absence of reasonable time limits for examination of detention in the cassation proceedings and other issues.

The trial over the case is set to start on 9 April”.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
