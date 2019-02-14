Armenia parliament speaker says government program’s success is linked to citizens’ faith

YEREVAN. – The program of the Armenian government will be implemented if the authorities can awaken the faith, awareness, and involvement of the people.
President of the National Assembly, Ararat Mirzoyan, on Thursday stated about the aforesaid during the parliamentary debates on the proposed five-year program of the Government of Armenia.
In his words, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is right in saying that Armenia can be on the path of development solely if the authorities are able to awaken the faith, awareness, and involvement of the country’s citizens.
“Only then the triumph of Armenia’s citizens will be ensured,” Mirzoyan added. “This is the only and most serious challenge facing the Government of Armenia.”