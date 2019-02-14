Bright Armenia Party: Government demonstrates intolerance towards opposition

YEREVAN. – Current Armenian government demonstrates intolerance towards the opposition, Bright Armenia Party head Edmon Marukyan said on Thursday in Parliament.
“I am surprised how fast the force which was an opposition becomes so intolerant toward the opposition,” he said.
The opposition leader also commented on Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that “poverty is in people's heads.”
“I remember the 90s when I was a child, and we were poor the only one to blame was Levon Ter-Petrosyan. In 2000s when we were poor, the only one to blame was Robert Kocharyan. Until 2018 the it was Serzh Sargsyan to blame for us being poor. This is our political system. The revolution comes then, and the leader of the revolution says that the poverty is in the heads of the people,” Marukyan noted.
According to him, Armenians are used to the fact that all responsibility lies on the leadership, and this is fully justified.