Armenia justice minister to meet with inmate who declared hunger strike

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Justice of Armenia, Artak Zeynalyan, regularly visits the country’s penitentiaries, ever since May 2018, and along the lines of which he meets with all convicts who wish to meet with him, the Ministry of Justice informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During his next visit to Nubarashen penitentiary in capital city Yerevan, the minister will meet also with inmate Armen Ter-Sahakyan, who is serving a life sentence and has declared a hunger strike.

The ministry has urged Ter-Sahakyan to end his hunger strike.

The Ministry of Justice, however, informed nothing with respect to the time frame of this visit.

