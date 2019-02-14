News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
USD
487.99
EUR
550.06
RUB
7.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.99
EUR
550.06
RUB
7.31
Show news feed
Russia FM to meet his Armenian counterpart in Munich
Russia FM to meet his Armenian counterpart in Munich
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in the fields of the Munich Security Conference, spokeswoman for Russian MFA Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.

According to her, the meetings with the FMs of Germany, South Korea, Belgium, Pakistan, Mongolia, Armenia, Croatia, Japan are being worked out.

The Russian side is expected to meet with the NATO Secretary General, as well as the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Libya and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kopirkin: Armenia has always had leading position in high-tech industry
Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan received the Russian ambassador…
 Newspaper: Russia wants to abandon Armenia railway
Armenia could be left without train cars, and solely with empty train tracks…
 2019 will be year full of Armenia-Russia military cooperation (PHOTOS)
Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, who is in Russia, met with the commander of the Southern Military District troops of the Russian Armed Forces…
 Armenia's Defense Minister meets CEO of Rostec Corporation
A number of issues related to the military-technical cooperation were discussed...
 Russian defense minister thanks Armenia for humanitarian mission in Syria
“You were first to respond to our appeal to help the Syrian people...
 David Tonoyan discusses prospects for military-technical cooperation in Moscow
Sides discussed current programs of the Armenian-Russian military-technical cooperation and future prospects...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos