Russia FM to meet his Armenian counterpart in Munich

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in the fields of the Munich Security Conference, spokeswoman for Russian MFA Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.

According to her, the meetings with the FMs of Germany, South Korea, Belgium, Pakistan, Mongolia, Armenia, Croatia, Japan are being worked out.

The Russian side is expected to meet with the NATO Secretary General, as well as the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Libya and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.