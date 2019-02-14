Most Prosperous Armenia Party MPs vote against government program

YEREVAN. – The Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) faction at parliament has submitted several recommendations on the government program; and if they are disregarded, it will vote against.
Naira Zohrabyan, a member of the PAP faction at the National Assembly, on Thursday stated the abovementioned right before the parliamentary voting on the proposed five-year program of the government.
She expressed a fear that the Armenian society was gradually beginning to lose the faith in the future, which it believed in April and May as well as during the snap parliamentary election in December of the year past.
“The objective of Prosperous Armenia is to contribute to the economic revolution, and for that, we have submitted specific recommendations,” Zohrabyan said. “The [Prosperous Armenia] faction’s voting [on the proposed government program] depends on the response to those recommendations. If our recommendations remain unanswered, the faction will vote against the government program.”
As reported earlier, the Armenian legislature on Thursday adopted the government program, and with a vote of 82 for and 37 against.
Majority of the Prosperous Armenia faction MPs, however, voted against the program.